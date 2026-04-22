Pope tells prisoners: ‘No one is excluded from God’s love!’
April 22, 2026
Pope Leo XIV visited a prison in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, this evening and told the prisoners that “today, I am here to tell you something simple: no one is excluded from God’s love!” (video)
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“Each of us, with our unique stories, mistakes and sufferings, remains precious in the Lord’s eyes,” Pope Leo said. “We can say this with certainty, because Jesus revealed it to us in every encounter, every gesture and every word. Even when he was arrested, condemned and put to death through no fault of his own, he loved us to the very end. In doing so, he showed us that he believed in the power of love to change even the hardest of hearts.”
Commenting on justice and imprisonment, the Pope said:
The administration of justice aims to protect society. To be effective, however, it must always promote the dignity and potential of every person. True justice seeks not so much to punish as to help rebuild the lives of victims, offenders and communities wounded by evil.
There is no justice without reconciliation. This is an immense undertaking. Part of it can happen within prisons, but the greater part must involve the entire national community, in order to prevent and heal the wounds caused by injustice.
“Above all, I would like to speak to you about hope and change,” Pope Leo continued. “Although prison may seem like a lonely and desolate place, as has been said, it can also become a space for reflection, reconciliation and personal growth. Every effort should be made to ensure that you are given the opportunity to study and to work with dignity while in prison.”
“Brothers and sisters, you are not alone,” he added. “Your families love you and are waiting for you. Many people outside these walls are praying for you. If any of you fear being abandoned by everyone, know that God will never abandon you, and that the Church will stand by your side.”
The Pontiff concluded:
Let us entrust this journey to the Virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy. May she accompany you, console you and protect your families. Today, I wish to assure you of my closeness and of my prayers for you and all the people of Equatorial Guinea. Always remember that a person who gets back up after falling is stronger than before. May the Lord grant you peace, hope and strength to begin anew.
Day 1 (April 13)
- Pope departs for Africa
- Pope Leo: ‘I have no fear of the Trump administration’
- I am ‘very happy’ to visit the land of St. Augustine, Pope says on flight to Algeria
- ‘The future belongs to men and women of peace,’ Pope says in first Algerian address
- Pope calls on Algeria’s leaders to promote ‘vibrant, dynamic, and free civil society’
- Pope visits Great Mosque of Algiers, recalls St. Augustine’s search for truth
- Pope emphasizes prayer, charity, unity in address to Algerian Catholics
Day 2 (April 14)
Day 3 (April 15)
- Pope bids farewell to Algeria, departs for Cameroon
- Pope, in remarks to journalists, highlights importance, relevance of St. Augustine
- Pope calls on Cameroon to embrace peace, break chains of corruption
- ‘Jesus cares especially for children like you,’ Pope tells orphans in Cameroon
Day 4 (April 16)
- Pope hails peacemaking efforts of Christian, Muslim leaders in Cameroon
- Now is the time to change this country, Pope preaches in Cameroon
- Pope meets with several Muslim leaders in Cameroon
Day 5 (April 17)
- ‘Bring the bread of life to your neighbors,’ Pope preaches in Cameroon’s largest city
- Societies flourish on the foundation of upright consciences that seek the truth, Pope tells university students
Day 6 (April 18)
- Draw near to the suffering and the poor, as Jesus did, Pope preaches at final Cameroon Mass
- Pope Leo departs from Cameroon, says his remarks there did not refer to President Trump
- Pope hails joy of Angola’s people, denounces extractivism
Day 7 (April 19)
- Pope, at Mass in Angola, warns faithful against syncretism, encourages them to ‘become like broken bread’
- Pope renews call for peace in Ukraine, Middle East
- May the Mother of the Heart make our hearts like hers, Pope says at Rosary in Angola
Day 8 (April 20)
- Pope flies to remote Angolan city, visits nursing home
- Reject superstition and follow Christ in freedom, Pope preaches at Mass in Angola
- ‘The first path is fidelity to Christ,’ Pope tells Angola’s priests and religious
Day 9 (April 21)
- Pope departs from Angola, heads to Equatorial Guinea
- Addressing journalists, Pope Leo recalls Pope Francis, says no date set to name new cardinals
- Serve the city of God and not love of self, Pope exhorts Equatorial Guinea’s leaders
- In Christ, the harmony between truth, reason, and freedom is manifest, Pope tells university community
- In Christian civilization, the sick are loved, Pope says at psychiatric hospital
Day 10 (April 22)
- Pope emphasizes the Eucharist and evangelization at Mass in Equatorial Guinea
- Pope tells prisoners: ‘No one is excluded from God’s love!’
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Further information:
- Apostolic Journey to Equatorial Guinea: Visit to Bata Prison (Dicastery for Communication - Vatican Media, 4/22/26)
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