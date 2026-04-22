Catholic World News

Pope tells prisoners: ‘No one is excluded from God’s love!’

April 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV visited a prison in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, this evening and told the prisoners that “today, I am here to tell you something simple: no one is excluded from God’s love!” (video)

“Each of us, with our unique stories, mistakes and sufferings, remains precious in the Lord’s eyes,” Pope Leo said. “We can say this with certainty, because Jesus revealed it to us in every encounter, every gesture and every word. Even when he was arrested, condemned and put to death through no fault of his own, he loved us to the very end. In doing so, he showed us that he believed in the power of love to change even the hardest of hearts.”

Commenting on justice and imprisonment, the Pope said:

The administration of justice aims to protect society. To be effective, however, it must always promote the dignity and potential of every person. True justice seeks not so much to punish as to help rebuild the lives of victims, offenders and communities wounded by evil. There is no justice without reconciliation. This is an immense undertaking. Part of it can happen within prisons, but the greater part must involve the entire national community, in order to prevent and heal the wounds caused by injustice.

“Above all, I would like to speak to you about hope and change,” Pope Leo continued. “Although prison may seem like a lonely and desolate place, as has been said, it can also become a space for reflection, reconciliation and personal growth. Every effort should be made to ensure that you are given the opportunity to study and to work with dignity while in prison.”

“Brothers and sisters, you are not alone,” he added. “Your families love you and are waiting for you. Many people outside these walls are praying for you. If any of you fear being abandoned by everyone, know that God will never abandon you, and that the Church will stand by your side.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Let us entrust this journey to the Virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy. May she accompany you, console you and protect your families. Today, I wish to assure you of my closeness and of my prayers for you and all the people of Equatorial Guinea. Always remember that a person who gets back up after falling is stronger than before. May the Lord grant you peace, hope and strength to begin anew.

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

Day 3 (April 15)

Day 4 (April 16)

Day 5 (April 17)

Day 6 (April 18)

Day 7 (April 19)

Day 8 (April 20)

Day 9 (April 21)

Day 10 (April 22)

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