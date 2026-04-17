Catholic World News

‘Bring the bread of life to your neighbors,’ Pope preaches in Cameroon’s largest city

April 17, 2026

Pope Leo XIV traveled today from Cameroon’s capital city of Yaoundé (video) to its largest city, Douala (video), where he celebrated Mass in Japoma Stadium.

Today is the fifth day of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to four African nations, and his third day in Cameroon. During the Mass, he preached on the Gospel reading of the day, the feeding of the 5,000 (John 6:1-15).

The Pontiff preached on the importance of sharing bread with others, as well as sharing Jesus, the Bread of Life, with others.

“A serious problem was solved by blessing the little food that was present and sharing it with all who were hungry,” Pope Leo preached. “The multiplication of the loaves and the fish happened while sharing: that is the miracle! There is bread for everyone if it is given to everyone. There is bread for everyone if it is taken, not with a hand that snatches away, but with a hand that gives.”

“The miracle he performed is a sign of this love,” the Pope continued. “It shows us not only how God provides humanity with the bread of life, but how we can share this sustenance with all men and women who, like ourselves, hunger for peace, freedom and justice. Each act of solidarity and forgiveness, every good effort, becomes a morsel of bread for humanity in need of care.”

The Pope then preached on the importance of spiritual works of mercy:

Yet this alone is not enough: the food that sustains the body must be accompanied, with equal charity, by nourishment for the soul—a nourishment that sustains our conscience and steadies us in dark hours of fear and amid the shadows of suffering. This food is Christ himself, who always gives his Church abundant sustenance and strengthens us on our journey by giving us his Eucharistic Body.

Pope Leo encouraged young people to “multiply your talents through the faith, perseverance, and friendship that inspire you. Be the first faces and hands that bring the bread of life to your neighbors, providing them with the food of wisdom and deliverance from all that does not nourish them, but rather obscures good desires and robs them of their dignity.”

Referring to corruption in Cameroon—as he has repeatedly in recent days—the Pontiff concluded:

Brothers and sisters, teaching leaves a sign, like the mark of the farmer’s plow in the field, which enables what is sown to bear fruit. In a similar way, Christian proclamation changes our lives, transforming minds and hearts. Proclaiming the risen Jesus means leaving signs of justice in a suffering and oppressed land, signs of peace amid rivalry and corruption, signs of faith that free us from superstition and indifference. With this Gospel message in our hearts, we will shortly share the Eucharistic Bread that sustains us for eternity. With joyful faith, let us ask the Lord to multiply his gift among us for the good of all.

After Mass, Pope Leo visited a Catholic hospital before departing for Yaoundé.

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