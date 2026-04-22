Catholic World News

In Christian civilization, the sick are loved, Pope says at psychiatric hospital

April 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV visited a psychiatric hospital in Equatorial Guinea (video) and said that loving care for the sick is a hallmark of Christian civilization.

Pope Leo said that when he visits a hospital, he feels pain and comfort: sadness for the sick and their families, and “admiration and comfort for all that is done there daily to serve human life.”

In response to a statement by the facility’s director that “a truly great society is not one that hides its weaknesses, but one that surrounds them with love,” Pope Leo said:

Yes, that’s right. This is a principle of civilization with Christian roots, for it was Christ who, in the history of mankind, rescued disability from the curse and restored it to its full dignity. But the Savior is not willing and cannot save us without our cooperation, both personally and socially. For this reason, he asks us to love our brothers and sisters not in words, but in deeds. A care center like this can become, with God’s help and the commitment of all, a sign of the civilization of love.

“God loves us as we are,” the Pope continued. “Only God, in truth, loves us totally as we are. But not to leave us as we are!”

Pope Leo explained:

No, God does not want us always sick, always in pain, he wants us to be healthy! God wants us to be healthy. God wants to give us this grace to help us heal those wounds we carry This is often seen in the Gospel: Jesus came to love us as we are, but not to leave us that way, but to care for us. And a hospital, especially one of Christian inspiration, is precisely that: a place where people are welcomed as they are, respected in their fragility, but to help them to be better, with an integral vision. To this end, the spiritual dimension is essential; I really liked that the Director emphasized this.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

Day 3 (April 15)

Day 4 (April 16)

Day 5 (April 17)

Day 6 (April 18)

Day 7 (April 19)

Day 8 (April 20)

Day 9 (April 21)

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