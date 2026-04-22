In Christian civilization, the sick are loved, Pope says at psychiatric hospital
April 22, 2026
Pope Leo XIV visited a psychiatric hospital in Equatorial Guinea (video) and said that loving care for the sick is a hallmark of Christian civilization.
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Pope Leo said that when he visits a hospital, he feels pain and comfort: sadness for the sick and their families, and “admiration and comfort for all that is done there daily to serve human life.”
In response to a statement by the facility’s director that “a truly great society is not one that hides its weaknesses, but one that surrounds them with love,” Pope Leo said:
Yes, that’s right. This is a principle of civilization with Christian roots, for it was Christ who, in the history of mankind, rescued disability from the curse and restored it to its full dignity. But the Savior is not willing and cannot save us without our cooperation, both personally and socially. For this reason, he asks us to love our brothers and sisters not in words, but in deeds. A care center like this can become, with God’s help and the commitment of all, a sign of the civilization of love.
“God loves us as we are,” the Pope continued. “Only God, in truth, loves us totally as we are. But not to leave us as we are!”
Pope Leo explained:
No, God does not want us always sick, always in pain, he wants us to be healthy! God wants us to be healthy. God wants to give us this grace to help us heal those wounds we carry
This is often seen in the Gospel: Jesus came to love us as we are, but not to leave us that way, but to care for us. And a hospital, especially one of Christian inspiration, is precisely that: a place where people are welcomed as they are, respected in their fragility, but to help them to be better, with an integral vision. To this end, the spiritual dimension is essential; I really liked that the Director emphasized this.
CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:
Day 1 (April 13)
- Pope departs for Africa
- Pope Leo: ‘I have no fear of the Trump administration’
- I am ‘very happy’ to visit the land of St. Augustine, Pope says on flight to Algeria
- ‘The future belongs to men and women of peace,’ Pope says in first Algerian address
- Pope calls on Algeria’s leaders to promote ‘vibrant, dynamic, and free civil society’
- Pope visits Great Mosque of Algiers, recalls St. Augustine’s search for truth
- Pope emphasizes prayer, charity, unity in address to Algerian Catholics
Day 2 (April 14)
Day 3 (April 15)
- Pope bids farewell to Algeria, departs for Cameroon
- Pope, in remarks to journalists, highlights importance, relevance of St. Augustine
- Pope calls on Cameroon to embrace peace, break chains of corruption
- ‘Jesus cares especially for children like you,’ Pope tells orphans in Cameroon
Day 4 (April 16)
- Pope hails peacemaking efforts of Christian, Muslim leaders in Cameroon
- Now is the time to change this country, Pope preaches in Cameroon
- Pope meets with several Muslim leaders in Cameroon
Day 5 (April 17)
- ‘Bring the bread of life to your neighbors,’ Pope preaches in Cameroon’s largest city
- Societies flourish on the foundation of upright consciences that seek the truth, Pope tells university students
Day 6 (April 18)
- Draw near to the suffering and the poor, as Jesus did, Pope preaches at final Cameroon Mass
- Pope Leo departs from Cameroon, says his remarks there did not refer to President Trump
- Pope hails joy of Angola’s people, denounces extractivism
Day 7 (April 19)
- Pope, at Mass in Angola, warns faithful against syncretism, encourages them to ‘become like broken bread’
- Pope renews call for peace in Ukraine, Middle East
- May the Mother of the Heart make our hearts like hers, Pope says at Rosary in Angola
Day 8 (April 20)
- Pope flies to remote Angolan city, visits nursing home
- Reject superstition and follow Christ in freedom, Pope preaches at Mass in Angola
- ‘The first path is fidelity to Christ,’ Pope tells Angola’s priests and religious
Day 9 (April 21)
- Pope departs from Angola, heads to Equatorial Guinea
- Addressing journalists, Pope Leo recalls Pope Francis, says no date set to name new cardinals
- Serve the city of God and not love of self, Pope exhorts Equatorial Guinea’s leaders
- In Christ, the harmony between truth, reason, and freedom is manifest, Pope tells university community
- In Christian civilization, the sick are loved, Pope says at psychiatric hospital
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Further information:
- Apostolic Journey to Equatorial Guinea: Visit to the Staff and Patients of the “Jean Pierre Olie” Psychiatric Hospital (Dicastery for Communication - Vatican Media, 4/21/26)
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