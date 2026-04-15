Catholic World News

Pope bids farewell to Algeria, departs for Cameroon

April 15, 2026

Following a farewell ceremony in Algiers (video), Pope Leo XIV departed this morning on a five-hour flight to Cameroon (map).

Today is the third day of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to four African nations. During his two days in Algeria, Pope Leo delivered a homily and four addresses, as well as impromptu remarks at the Great Mosque of Algiers. The Pope will visit three cities in Cameroon before his scheduled departure on April 18.

Islam is the official religion of Algeria, and 98% of Algeria’s 47.7 million people are Muslim. Cameroon, a nation of 31.8 million, is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

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