Pope bids farewell to Algeria, departs for Cameroon
April 15, 2026
Following a farewell ceremony in Algiers (video), Pope Leo XIV departed this morning on a five-hour flight to Cameroon (map).
Today is the third day of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to four African nations. During his two days in Algeria, Pope Leo delivered a homily and four addresses, as well as impromptu remarks at the Great Mosque of Algiers. The Pope will visit three cities in Cameroon before his scheduled departure on April 18.
Islam is the official religion of Algeria, and 98% of Algeria’s 47.7 million people are Muslim. Cameroon, a nation of 31.8 million, is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist.
CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:
Day 1 (April 13)
- Pope departs for Africa
- Pope Leo: ‘I have no fear of the Trump administration’
- I am ‘very happy’ to visit the land of St. Augustine, Pope says on flight to Algeria
- ‘The future belongs to men and women of peace,’ Pope says in first Algerian address
- Pope calls on Algeria’s leaders to promote ‘vibrant, dynamic, and free civil society’
- Pope visits Great Mosque of Algiers, recalls St. Augustine’s search for truth
- Pope emphasizes prayer, charity, unity in address to Algerian Catholics
Day 2 (April 14)
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