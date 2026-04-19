Catholic World News

Pope renews call for peace in Ukraine, Middle East

April 19, 2026

At the conclusion of Sunday Mass today in Quilamba, Angola, Pope Leo XIV delivered a brief Regina Caeli address in Portuguese, the nation’s official language (video, 1:54:25).

Referring to the Regina Caeli, Pope Leo said that “with this joyful song, we do not wish to erase or stifle the cries of those who suffer, but instead to embrace and unite them with our own voices in a new harmony, so that even in pain the light of faith may remain alive, and with it, hope for a better world.”

Renewing his call for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Pope said:

I am deeply saddened by the recent escalation of attacks against Ukraine, which continue to afflict civilians as well. I express my solidarity with those who are suffering and assure all the Ukrainian people of my prayers. I renew my call for weapons to fall silent and for the path of dialogue to be pursued. The ceasefire announced in Lebanon, however, offers cause for hope; it represents a glimmer of relief for the Lebanese people and for the Levant. I encourage those who are working toward a diplomatic solution to continue peace talks, so that the cessation of hostilities throughout the Middle East may become permanent.

“Christ has conquered death, and it is with this certainty that all of us, united with him and in him as one Body, commit ourselves today and every day, despite obstacles and difficulties, to spreading around us the fruits of Easter that are love, true justice and peace,” the Pontiff concluded. “May the Mother of Jesus, Mother of our hearts, help us always to feel the presence of her risen Son, alive and strong, close to us.”

Pope Leo then chanted, in Latin, the Regina Caeli, before reciting, in Portuguese, the Minor Doxology (three times) and the prayer for the faithful departed.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!