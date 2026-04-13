Catholic World News

Pope Leo: ‘I have no fear of the Trump administration’

April 13, 2026

Responding to a reporter’s question on the papal flight from Rome to Algiers, Pope Leo XIV said this morning that he has “no fear of the Trump administration.”

“I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do,” Pope Leo said, after the president blasted the Pontiff in a social media post.

The Pope added, “We are not politicians, we don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the gospel, as a peacemaker.”

Pope Leo also said, “I am not a politician, and I do not want to enter into a debate with him” [President Trump], adding:

I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused as some are doing. I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems. Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

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