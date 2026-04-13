Catholic World News

Pope departs for Africa

April 13, 2026

Pope Leo departed from Rome this morning for Algeria, the first of four nations he will visit during a ten-day apostolic journey.

As his two-hour flight began, Pope Leo sent a brief telegram to Italian President Sergio Mattarella:

As I prepare to undertake my apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea—moved by a deep desire to meet my brothers in the faith and the inhabitants of those beloved nations—it gives me pleasure to extend to you, Mr. President, the expression of my respectful greetings, accompanied by fervent prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the entire Italian people.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, previewed the apostolic journey during an April 9 press conference, as did Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, during an April 11 interview.

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