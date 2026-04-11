Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin previews Pope’s journey to Africa

April 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, discussed Pope Leo’s upcoming apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, which will begin on April 13.

“The common thread of this apostolic journey lies in the Holy Father’s choice to bring the presence of the Church to places where human suffering is most acute,” said Cardinal Parolin. “Africa is a young continent, rich in faith and vitality, and the Pope’s visit is an act of trust in its future—a future that the Church intends to continue accompanying with dedication and hope.”

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