Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes prayer, charity, unity in address to Algerian Catholics

April 14, 2026

Pope Leo XIV concluded the first day of his apostolic journey to four African nations with an address to Algerian Catholics in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa in Algiers, the capital of Algeria (video).

According to Vatican statistics, there are only 9,000 Catholics in the nation of 46,794,000. Islam is the official religion, and 98% of Algerians are Muslims.

After hearing addresses from Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, O.P., three laity, and a religious sister, Pope Leo paid tribute to the 19 martyrs of Algeria, who were slain between 1994 and 1996, and to “a still more ancient tradition, dating back to the early centuries of Christianity.”

“In this land resounded the fervent voice of Augustine of Hippo, preceded by the testimony of his mother, Saint Monica, and of other saints,” Pope Leo said. “Their memory shines as a call to be authentic signs of communion, dialogue and peace today.”

Pope Leo emphasized the importance of prayer, charity, and unity.

“Prayer unites, humanizes, strengthens and purifies the heart,” Pope Leo said. “Through prayer, the Church in Algeria sows humanity, unity, strength and purity, reaching places known only to the Lord.”

Turning to charity, Pope Leo again invoked the example of the martyrs:

Mercy and service are about more than just providing material help to the weakest among us. Above all, such acts become an opportunity for grace, enabling everyone involved to grow and be enriched ... After all, it is precisely love for their brothers and sisters that inspired the witness of the martyrs we have commemorated. In the face of hatred and violence, they remained faithful to charity even to the point of sacrificing themselves alongside many other men and women, Christians and Muslims. They did so without ostentation or fanfare, with serenity and steadfastness, neither falling into presumption nor despair, for they knew the One in whom they had placed their trust (cf. 2 Tim 1:12).

“Peace and harmony have been fundamental characteristics of the Christian community from its very beginnings (cf. Acts 2:42-47), in accordance with Jesus’ own desire (cf. Jn 17:23), who said: ‘By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another’“ (Jn 13:35), the Pope added as he reflected on unity.

The Pontiff also spoke about how devotion to Our Lady of Africa unites Christians and Muslims:

Here, the maternal love of Lalla Meryem [Lady Mary] gathers everyone as children, within our rich diversity, in our shared aspiration for dignity, love, justice and peace. All her children are eager to walk together, to live, pray, work and dream, since faith does not isolate, but opens us up; it unites us, but does not create confusion; it brings us closer, without homogenizing, and fosters true fraternity.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

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