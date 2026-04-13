Catholic World News

I am ‘very happy’ to visit the land of St. Augustine, Pope says on flight to Algeria

April 13, 2026

Addressing journalists on the flight from Rome to Algiers, Pope Leo XIV said this morning that “I am indeed very happy to visit once again the land of Saint Augustine.”

The Pontiff made his remarks at the beginning of his apostolic journey to four African nations, the third international papal trip of his pontificate. Pope Leo also visited Turkey and Lebanon (November 27-December 2) and Monaco (March 28).

St. Augustine “represents a very important bridge in interreligious dialogue, and he is deeply loved in his homeland, as we will see,” Pope Leo said. “Having the opportunity to visit the places associated with the life of Saint Augustine, where he was bishop in the city of Hippo, now known as Annaba, is truly a blessing for me personally.”

The Pope added:

I believe it is also a blessing for the Church and for the world, because we must always seek bridges to build peace and reconciliation. This journey, then, truly represents a valuable opportunity to continue with the same voice, with the same message, that we wish to convey: to promote peace, reconciliation, respect and consideration for all peoples.

The Pontiff addressed questions from journalists about President Donald Trump’s highly critical social media post and responded, “I have no fear of the Trump administration.”

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

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