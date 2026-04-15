Catholic World News

Pope, in remarks to journalists, highlights importance, relevance of St. Augustine

April 15, 2026

During his five-hour flight from Algeria to Cameroon today, Pope Leo XIV briefly addressed journalists.

The Pontiff thanked the Algerian government and people for their “goodness, generosity, and respect” before devoting most of his remarks to St. Augustine.

“We made, as you know, some very special visits, to both the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa and to the Basilica of Saint Augustine, located on the hill overlooking the modern city of Annaba as well as the ruins of the Roman city of Hippo,” Pope Leo said. “That in itself, I would say, is symbolically significant because Saint Augustine, who was bishop of Hippo for more than thirty years, is a figure that is very much from the past and speaks to us of tradition and speaks of the life of the Church as it grew in the early centuries.”

“And yet he is still a very important figure today as his writings, teachings, spirituality, invitation to search for God and for the truth is something that is very much needed today; a message that is very real for all of us today, as believers in Jesus Christ, but also for all people,” the Pope continued. “As you have seen, even the people of Algeria, the vast majority of whom are not Christian, very much honor and respect the memory of Saint Augustine as one of the great sons of their land.”

The Pope added:

It was a special blessing for me, personally, to return once again to Annaba yesterday, but also to offer to the Church and the world the vision that Saint Augustine offers us, in terms of that search for God and the struggle to build community, to seek unity among all peoples and a respect for all peoples in spite of differences In these two days in Algeria, I think we have really had a wonderful opportunity to continue building bridges and promoting dialogue. I think the visit to the mosque was significant and to say that although we have different beliefs, different ways of worshiping, and different ways of living, we can live together in peace. And so I think that to promote this kind of image is something the world needs to hear today, and that together we can continue to offer it through our witness as we continue on this Apostolic Voyage.

During the flight, papal telegrams were sent to the heads of state of Algeria, Niger, Chad, and Nigeria, through whose airspace the Pontiff passed.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

Day 3 (April 15)

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