Catholic World News

‘Jesus cares especially for children like you,’ Pope tells orphans in Cameroon

April 15, 2026

Pope Leo XIV visited an orphanage in Cameroon’s capital this evening (video) and told the children that “Jesus cares especially for children like you.”

“Here, above all, it is our Heavenly Father who welcomes you with love as his children,” Pope Leo said at Ngul Zamba Orphanage in Yaoundé. “He wants to show you his tenderness and to draw you close to his heart. In his name, I too wish to do the same.”

“Indeed, you form a true family here, with brothers and sisters who all share a similar history marked by suffering,” the Pope continued. “In this family, your eldest brother is Jesus! It is living as brothers and sisters gathered around him that makes you strong, helps you to carry life’s burdens together and allows you to experience true joy.”

Pope Leo added:

Dear children, I know that many of you have endured difficult trials. Some of you have known the pain of loss through the death of parents or loved ones. Others have experienced fear, rejection, abandonment, deprivation and uncertainty. Yet, you are called to a future that is greater than your wounds. You are bearers of a promise. For wherever there is misery, suffering or injustice, God is present; and he knows each of your faces and is very close to you. The Gospel reminds us that Jesus cares especially for children like you, and he would often place them at the center of a gathering. Know that he looks upon each one of you today with that same affection.

The Pontiff also thanked the religious sisters and the laity who care for the orphans:

Your faithful dedication is a beautiful testimony of love. By caring for these children, you are getting a foretaste of the joy that the Lord has promised to those who serve the little ones (cf. Mt 25:40). Your patience reflects the face of divine mercy. Through your patience and dedication, you offer much more than mere material support: you offer these children a presence, a listening ear, a family and a future. Through you, God’s tenderness is made manifest—a faithful tenderness that does not falter in times of trial and never disappoints. I thank you for all that you do, and I encourage you to persevere courageously in this beautiful work that you have undertaken.

The Pope’s visit to the orphanage was the last public event of the day. Following the visit, the Pontiff held a private meeting with the nation’s bishops at the headquarters of the episcopal conference.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

Day 3 (April 15)

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