Catholic World News

Pope spends day in Annaba, emphasizes ‘Christians are truly born from above’

April 14, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass today (video) at the Basilica of Saint Augustine in Annaba, Algeria, and preached that “Christians are truly born from above.”

The Mass was the high point of the second day of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to four African nations. At the beginning of the day, Pope Leo flew from Algiers, the capital of Algeria, to Annaba, known in Roman times as Hippo, where St. Augustine served as bishop.

After arriving at Rabah Bitat Airport, Pope Leo visited the archeological site of Hippo (video) and a nursing home operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor (video). At the nursing home, the Pope delivered a brief address, during which he said:

I think that the Lord, looking down from heaven upon a house like this, where people strive to live together in fraternity, would say, “There is hope!” Yes, because God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies. But our Father’s heart is not with the wicked, the arrogant or the proud. God’s heart is with the little ones, with the humble, and with them he builds up his Kingdom of love and peace day by day, just as you are striving to do here in your daily service, in your friendship and life together.

At midday, Pope Leo, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, met privately with his confrères at the Augustinian general house in Annaba. The Mass at the basilica began at 3:30.

Preaching on today’s Gospel reading (John 3:7-15), Pope Leo said that Jesus calls Nicodemus

to a new life, entrusting to his interlocutor—and to us as well—a surprising task: “You must be born from above” (v. 7). Such is the invitation for every man and woman who seeks salvation! Jesus’ invitation gives rise to the mission of the whole Church, and consequently to the Christian community in Algeria: to be born again from above, that is, from God. In this perspective, faith overcomes earthly hardships and the Lord’s grace makes the desert blossom. Yet the beauty of this exhortation also brings with it a challenge, which the Gospel calls us to face together. As a matter of fact, Christ’s words contain all the force of a command: you must be born again from above! Such a command rings in our ears as a feat that would be impossible. However, when we listen attentively to the one who gives the order, we come to understand that this is neither a harsh imposition nor a constraint, and much less a condemnation to failure. On the contrary, the obligation expressed by Jesus is a gift of freedom for us, because it reveals an unexpected possibility: we can be born anew from above thanks to God ... Christians are truly born from above, regenerated by God as brothers and sisters of Jesus, and the Church that nourishes them with the sacraments is the welcoming bosom for all peoples.

Pope Leo then described Acts 4:32-37, the first reading at Mass, as “an authentic criterion for ecclesial reform: a reform that must begin in the heart, if it is to be genuine, and must encompass everyone if it is to be effective.”

After reflecting on the unity and charity described in the reading, Pope Leo said that “the charity that motivates them is more than a moral commitment; it is a sign of salvation: the Apostles proclaim that our lives can change because Christ has risen from the dead.”

“The primary task of pastors as ministers of the Gospel is therefore to bear witness to God before the world with one heart and one soul, not permitting our concerns to lead us astray through fear, nor trends to undermine us through compromise,” the Pope continued. “Together with you, brothers in the Episcopate and the Priesthood, let us constantly renew this mission for the sake of those entrusted to us, so that through her service, the whole Church may be a message of new life for those we encounter.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Dearest Christians of Algeria, you remain a humble and faithful sign of Christ’s love in this land. Bear witness to the Gospel through simple gestures, genuine relationships and a dialogue lived out day by day: in this way, you bring flavor and light to the places where you live. Your presence in this country is like incense: a glowing grain that spreads fragrance because it gives glory to the Lord and joy and comfort to so many brothers and sisters. This incense is a small, precious element that does not draw attention to itself, but invites us to turn our hearts to God, encouraging one another to persevere amid the difficulties of the present time. From the thurible of our hearts may there rise praise, blessing and supplication, spreading the sweet fragrance (cf. Eph 5:2) of mercy, almsgiving, and forgiveness. Your history is one of generous hospitality and resilience in times of trial. Here the martyrs prayed; here Saint Augustine loved his flock, fervently seeking the truth and serving Christ with ardent faith. Be heirs to this tradition, bearing witness through fraternal charity to the freedom of those born from above as a hope of salvation for the world.

As he bade farewell, Pope Leo said that “the following is a fitting summary of my time here: God is love; he is the Father of all men and women. Let us therefore turn to him with humility and acknowledge that the current state of the world, which is in a downward spiral, ultimately stems from our pride.”

The Pope added:

We need him and we need his mercy. Only in him does the human heart find peace, and only with him can we, all together, recognize one another as brothers and sisters, and walk the path of justice, integral development and communion. Thank you, thank you all very much!

In the evening, Pope Leo flew back from Annaba to Algiers, where he is spending the night.

CWN coverage of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea:

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!