Catholic World News

Pope meets with several Muslim leaders in Cameroon

April 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV met with twelve Muslim leaders at the apostolic nunciature in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, on the evening of April 16. The leaders have collaborated with the nation’s bishops in assisting the poor.

The Pope “encouraged those present to continue along this path of dialogue and to bring the same message and dream to others, to Muslims, and to all those who do not understand but can learn to see the beauty of fraternity, bringing great benefit to all of Cameroon,” according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The central African nation of 31.8 million (map) is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!