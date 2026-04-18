Catholic World News

Draw near to the suffering and the poor, as Jesus did, Pope preaches at final Cameroon Mass

April 18, 2026

Pope Leo XIV traveled this morning from the nunciature in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital city, to Yaoundé Airport (video), where he celebrated an outdoor Mass (video)

Today is the sixth day of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to four African nations, and his fourth and final day in Cameroon. During the Mass, he preached on the Gospel reading of the day, St. John’s account of Christ walking on the sea (John 6:16-21).

“Throughout the ages, the Church has navigated many storms and ‘strong winds,’“ Pope Leo preached. “We too can identify with the feelings of fear and doubt experienced by the disciples while crossing the lake of Tiberias. Such is our experience in moments when we seem to be sinking, overcome by adverse forces, when everything appears bleak and we feel alone and weak.”

The Pope continued:

But it is not so. Jesus is with us always, stronger than any power of evil ...Jesus draws near to us. He does not immediately calm the storm, but comes to us in the midst of the danger, and invites us, in our joys and sorrows, to remain together with him, like the disciples, in the same boat. He invites us not to distance ourselves from those who suffer, but to draw near to them, to embrace them. No one must be left alone to confront life’s adversities. For this reason, every community has the obligation to create and sustain structures of solidarity and mutual aid in which, when faced with crises—be they social, political, medical or economic—everyone can give and receive assistance according to their own capacity and needs. The words of Jesus, “it is I,” remind us that in a society founded on respect for human dignity, everyone’s contribution is valued as important and unique, regardless of the status or position that each one has in the eyes of the world.

Turning to the first reading (Acts 6:1-7), Pope Leo said that “daily service to the poor was an essential practice in the early Church, meant to support the weakest, particularly widows and orphans ... However, it was necessary to balance this service with the other compelling needs to preach and teach.”

“Listening to the voice of the Holy Spirit and being attentive to the cry of the suffering, they not only avoided division within the community, but they also equipped it with new instruments suitable to its growth, transforming a moment of crisis into an occasion of enrichment and development for everyone,” he added.

The Pontiff concluded:

At times, family and societal life require the courage to change mindsets and structures, so that the dignity of the human person may always remain the primary focus and so that inequality and marginalization may be overcome. After all, God who became man identified himself with the least, and this makes the preferential care for the poor a fundamental part of our Christian identity). Brothers and sisters, today we say farewell to each other. Each one returns to his or her occupation and the ship that is the Church continues on its course towards the final goal, thanks to the grace of God and the commitment of every person. Let us keep the memory of the beautiful moments that we have experienced together alive in our hearts. Even in the midst of difficulties, let us continue to make space for Jesus, allowing him to enlighten and renew us every day by his presence. The Church in Cameroon is alive, young, blessed with gifts and enthusiasm, energetic in its variety and magnificent in its harmony. With the help of the Virgin Mary, our Mother, may your joyful presence continue to blossom. And may the strong winds, which are never lacking in life, be an occasion for growth in the joyful service of God and your brothers and sisters through sharing, listening, praying and the desire to grow together.

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