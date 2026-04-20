Catholic World News

Pope flies to remote Angolan city, visits nursing home

April 20, 2026

Pope Leo XIV departed this morning (video) from Luanda, Angola’s capital and largest city, for Saurimo, a remote city of 400,000 in the eastern part of the nation.

Today is the eighth day of the Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to four African nations, and his third day in Angola (map), a nation of 39 million that is 92% Christian (52% Catholic) and 6% ethnic religionist. Following his 90-minute flight, Pope Leo was driven to a home for the elderly, where he delivered an address (video).

“It struck me to learn that you call this place ‘lar,’ which means ‘home,’“ Pope Leo said. “I thank God for this, and I hope that all of you are truly able to live here in a family atmosphere as much as possible.”

“Jesus loved to be at the home of his friends,” the Pope continued. “The Gospels tell us that he went to the house of Peter in Capernaum, where one day he healed Peter’s mother-in-law. They remind us of his friendship with Maria, Martha and Lazarus: in their home in Bethany, he was welcomed as Master and Lord and at the same time with familiarity.”

“Therefore, dear friends, I would like to think that Jesus also lives here, in this home,” Pope Leo added. “Yes, he dwells among you whenever you try to love one another and help one another as brothers and sisters. When you forgive each other and seek reconciliation after a misunderstanding or a small offense, he is here among you. When all of you, or even some of you, pray together with simplicity and humility, he is here among you.”

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