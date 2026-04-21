Catholic World News

Pope departs from Angola, heads to Equatorial Guinea

April 21, 2026

Following a private Mass at the apostolic nunciature and a farewell ceremony (video), Pope Leo XIV departed this morning from Luanda, Angola’s capital and largest city, for Equatorial Guinea.

Today is the ninth day of the Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to four African nations; the visit to Equatorial Guinea (map) follows visits to Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola. Equatorial Guinea, a nation of 1.9 million, is 88% Christian (80% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

During his flight, scheduled to last two and one-half hours, Pope Leo sent a telegram to the president of Angola.

“As I now travel to Equatorial Guinea, I express my deep gratitude to Your Excellency, the authorities and the people of Angola for the warm reception and hospitality provided to me during my visit,” the Pontiff said. “I willingly renew the assurance of my prayers for the Nation, and I invoke upon all Angolans Almighty God’s blessings of joy and harmony.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!