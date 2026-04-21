Catholic World News

Serve the city of God and not love of self, Pope exhorts Equatorial Guinea’s leaders

April 21, 2026

Pope Leo XIV addressed Equatorial Guinea’s political and civil leaders today (video) and encouraged them to serve the City of God, rather than the “lust for power and worldly glory that leads to destruction.”

Today is the ninth day of the Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to four African nations; his visit to Equatorial Guinea (map) follows visits to Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola. Equatorial Guinea, a nation of 1.9 million, is 88% Christian (80% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

Following a welcome ceremony this morning at Malabo International Airport (video), Pope Leo XIV paid a courtesy visit to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (video), who has ruled the nation since 1979. The president was also head of state when Pope St. John Paul II visited Equatorial Guinea in 1982.

“You know that Saint Augustine interpreted events and history according to the model of two cities: the “city of God,’ eternal and characterized by God’s unconditional love (amor Dei), as well as love for one’s neighbor, especially the poor; and the ‘earthly city,’ which is a temporary dwelling place, where men and women live until death,” Pope Leo said during his address, which took place in the presidential palace in Malabo. “From this perspective, the two cities coexist until the end of time, and every human being, through the decisions he or she manifests day by day, belongs to one or the other of them.”

“According to the great father Augustine, the earthly city is centered upon the proud love of self (amor sui), on the lust for power and worldly glory that leads to destruction,” the Pope continued, as he asked “every person to ask themselves which city they wish to serve.”

The Pope added:

Today, the Church’s social teaching offers guidance to all who seek to address the “new things” that destabilize our planet and human coexistence, while prioritizing, above all else, the Kingdom of God and his justice. This is a fundamental dimension of the Church’s mission: to contribute to the formation of consciences through the proclamation of the Gospel, the provision of moral criteria and authentic ethical principles—all while respecting individual freedom and the autonomy of nations and their governments. Ultimately, the aim of the Social Doctrine is to equip people to face ever-evolving problems; for every generation is unique, bringing with it new challenges, new dreams and new questions.

“The city of God—the city of peace—is indeed received as a gift from on high, the horizon toward which our every noble aspiration turns,” Pope Leo continued. “It is both a promise and a task.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Its inhabitants “shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks” (Is 2:4). Having dried every tear, they shall partake in a banquet no longer reserved for an élite, because a feast of rich food filled with marrow and of well-matured wines strained clear (cf. Is 25:6) will be shared among all. Mr. President, ladies and gentlemen, let us walk together, with wisdom and hope, towards the city of God, which is the city of peace. Thank you!

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!