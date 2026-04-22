Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes the Eucharist and evangelization at Mass in Equatorial Guinea

April 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass this morning at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea (video),

Today is the tenth day of the Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to four African nations and his second day in Equatorial Guinea (map). The nation of 1.9 million is 88% Christian (80% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

Cheering crowds greeted the Pontiff as he driven to the Mass at the basilica, the second-largest church in Africa (video).

“The Eucharist truly contains every spiritual good of the Church: it is Christ, our Passover, who gives himself to us, he is the living Bread that nourishes us,” Pope Leo preached. “His presence in the Eucharist reveals God’s infinite love for the entire human family and the way he encounters every woman and every man even today.”

“I am pleased to be able to celebrate with you and give thanks to the Lord for these 170 years of evangelization in Equatorial Guinea,” the Pope continued. “It is a fitting occasion to recall all the good that the Lord has done, and at the same time, I wish to express my gratitude to the many missionaries, diocesan priests, catechists and lay faithful who have devoted their lives in service to the Gospel.”

The Pope encouraged the faithful to bear witness to the Gospel:

Brothers and sisters, even when faced with personal, family and social situations that are not always favorable, we can trust that the Lord is at work, making the good seed of his Kingdom grow in ways unknown to us, including when everything around us seems barren, and even in moments of darkness. With such confidence, rooted in the power of his love rather than in our own merits, we are called to remain faithful to the Gospel, to proclaim it, to live it fully and to bear witness to it with joy ... The future of Equatorial Guinea depends upon your choices; it is entrusted to your sense of responsibility and to your shared commitment to safeguarding the life and dignity of every person. It is therefore necessary for all the baptized to feel that they are part of the work of evangelization, and so become apostles of charity and witnesses to a new humanity.

“Brothers and sisters, there is a need for Christians to take the destiny of Equatorial Guinea into their own hands,” the Pope added. “For this reason, I would like to encourage you: do not be afraid to proclaim the Gospel and bear witness to it with your lives!”

He concluded:

Be builders of a future of hope, peace and reconciliation, carrying on the work begun by the missionaries 170 years ago. May the Immaculate Virgin Mary be with you on this journey. May she intercede for you and help you to become generous and joyful disciples of Christ.

Day 1 (April 13)

Day 2 (April 14)

Day 3 (April 15)

Day 4 (April 16)

Day 5 (April 17)

Day 6 (April 18)

Day 7 (April 19)

Day 8 (April 20)

Day 9 (April 21)

Day 10 (April 22)

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