Synod, October 19: Cardinal Grech calls for reevaluation of seminaries, theology programs

October 22, 2024

As the second and final session of the synod on synodality neared its final week (synod agenda), Pope Francis met with women participants and lay participants in two separate October 19 audiences.

The previous evening, synod leaders met with 140 university students, primarily from North America, at an event called “University Students in Dialogue with Synod Leaders“ (video). Six students asked questions during the hour-long event.

Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication, reported that “Sondra, a student from San Francisco, raised concerns about how the emphasis on experience in the synodal process might affect faithfulness to tradition and truth.”

Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, “responded by reassuring her that synodality does not compromise the Church’s mission to proclaim the Gospel. He acknowledged the challenge of listening to those with different views but affirmed that it is essential to understanding the realities people face.”

“I do not worry that the faith of the Church will be compromised if we listen to each other,” he said.

Responding to a question from a student from El Salvador, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, “added that seminaries and theological programs must be re-evaluated through a synodal lens. He invited students and theologians to contribute to this ongoing conversation, underscoring that synodality must permeate every level of Church formation.”

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, the synod session’s relator-general, lamented polarization in the United States and said that the world “could learn from the Church’s approach to synodality, particularly in creating spaces for respectful dialogue that addresses global issues like peace, justice, and ecology,” Vatican News reported.

