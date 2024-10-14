Catholic World News

Papal address: Christian unity is an unexpected gift, a journey, harmony, and for the sake of mission

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis took part in an ecumenical prayer vigil with synod participants on October 11, the 62nd anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65).

In his address, which he did not read aloud, Pope Francis emphasized that Christian unity is an “unexpected gift,” a “journey,” “harmony,” and “for the sake of mission.”

“Let us focus on the common ground of our shared Baptism, which prompts us to become missionary disciples of Christ, with a common mission,” the Pope wrote in his address. “The world needs our common witness; the world needs us to be faithful to our common mission.”

He concluded:

Dear brothers and sisters, it was before an image of the Crucified Christ that Saint Francis of Assisi received the call to restore the Church. May the Cross of Christ also guide us on our daily journey towards full unity, in harmony with one another and with all creation: “For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross” (Col 1:19-20).

