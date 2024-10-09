Catholic World News

Synod names commission to prepare final document

October 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod on Synodality has named 14 members to a commission that will prepare the final statement for the current October session.

Seven members of the commission were elected by Synod participants to represent geographical regions:

Catherine Clifford, a theologian at St. Paul University in Ottawa, for North America;

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the president of the African bishops’ commission, to represent that continent;

Bishop Shane Mackinlay of Sandhurst, Australia, for Oceania;

Cardinal Luis José Rueda Aparicio of Bogota, Colombia, for South America;

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France, for Europe;

Father Clarence Davedassan of Malaysia from Asia; and

Maronite Bishop Mounir Khairallah, of Batrun, Lebanon, for the Middle East.

Pope Francis chose the other seven members of the commission, including four who are members ex officio:

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the relator general of the Synod, who will chair the commission; Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Office of the Synod; Msgr. Riccardo Battocchio, a special secretary for the Synod; and Father Giacomo Costa, SJ, another special secretary.

The others appointed by the Pope are:

Sister Leticia Salazar, chancellor of the Diocese of San Bernardino, California; Father Giuseppe Bonfrate, a theologian at the Gregorian University; and Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao do Rosario Ferrao of Goa, India.

