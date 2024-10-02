Catholic World News

Opening Synod session, Pope stresses listening

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at a Mass opening the 2024 session of the Synod on Synodality, Pope Francis insisted on the importance of listening to all viewpoints.

“Let us be careful not to see our contributions as points to defend at all costs or agendas to be imposed,” the Pontiff said to the Synod participants. He recalled the many preparatory sessions leading up to this plenary session:

These have been years of work, sharing and discussion, carried out with a constant effort to purify our minds and hearts. With the help of the Holy Spirit, we must listen to and understand these voices— that is, the ideas, the expectations, the proposals — so as to discern together the voice of God speaking to the Church.

As he closed his homily the Pope said that the Church must strongly proclaim the joyful message of the Gospel. He remarked: “In such a dramatic time in our history, when the winds of war and the flames of violence continue to devastate entire peoples and nations, there is need for this message.”

