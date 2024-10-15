Catholic World News

How ‘Special Interest Advocacy’ works at the Synod on Synodality

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Liedl of the National Catholic Register explains how special-interest groups promote their ideas during the Synod meetings: by stuffing participants’ mailboxes, staging events outside the meeting, providing content for news-starved reporters, and “cleverly coordinated speech sequences” in the Synod hall.

