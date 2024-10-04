Catholic World News

Synod study group calls for ‘paradigm shift’ on controversial moral issues

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a report to the Synod on Synodality, a study group said that the “paradigm shift being propagated by the synodal process” should be applied to the Church’s teaching on controversial moral issues.

The study group—one of ten formed by Pope Francis to discuss specific topics apart from the Synod—said in its report: “Only a vital, fruitful and reciprocal tension between doctrine and practice embodies the living Tradition and is able to counteract the temptation to rely on the barren [rigidity] of verbal pronouncements.”

The report criticized an approach to moral questions based on “proclaiming and applying abstract doctrinal principles,” and “applying pre-packaged objective truth to the different subjective situations.”

