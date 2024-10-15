Catholic World News

Cardinal Hollerich introduces final ‘module’ of Synod working document

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 15 address to the Synod on Synodality, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the relator general for the meeting, introduced the “module” of the working document that will guide the participants in the third and final stage of their discussions.

The module is focused on “Places,” the cardinal observed, and the instrumentum laboris explains that “the Church cannot be understood without being rooted in a place and a culture.”

In his comments on the working document, Cardinal Hollerich said that the understanding of place “has much less of a spatial and geographic connotation than in the past, not least due to globalism and the new digital reality.”

