African bishops preparing document on polygamy

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Africa’s Catholic bishops are preparing a doctrinal statement on polygamy, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo reported to the Synod on Synodality on October 2.

A study group is working on a document, which should be ready by July 2025, on the topic: “What is the most appropriate form of pastoral care to support people in polygamous relationships?”

Cardinal Ambongo said that the problem of polygamy—already widespread in Africa—is being compounded by “new forms of cohabitation involving children recognized as legitimate.” The challenge for the Church, he said, is to uphold monogamy while providing “pastoral accompaniment” for those involved in polygamous relationships.

