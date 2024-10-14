Catholic World News

Synod, October 11: opacity shrouds discussion of transparency, accountability in the Church

October 14, 2024

On the morning of October 11, 341 of the 365 participants in the second and final session of the synod on synodality gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall for the second of their four days of consideration of the session’s third module, “Pathways” (synod agenda). 346 had attended the synod session on the previous afternoon, according to L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper.

“Pathways” is the title of the second part of the session’s instrumentum laboris, or working document (pp. 23-34). “Pathways” has four sections:

An integral and shared formation

Ecclesial discernment for mission

Decision-making processes

Transparency, accountability, and evaluation

The discussion of transparency, accountability, and the other topics comes during a synod remarkable in its opacity. With the exception of the texts of the spiritual assistants and leading synod officials, the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, led by Cardinal Mario Grech, has imposed tight secrecy on synod participants (Regulations, Article 24), binding them to confidentiality, even with respect to their own contributions, and even after the session concludes. The regulations stand in marked contrast to the relative transparency of the Synod of Bishops under St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, during which the Vatican routinely published the synod fathers’ interventions (speeches).

Press briefing: discussions took place

The daily press briefing typically offers an impressionistic and filtered glimpse into the synod’s proceedings, with members of the synod’s Commission for Information offering a list of some of the items that had been discussed that morning and the previous afternoon, without divulging who said what. No such list was presented on October 11, perhaps because representatives of the synod session’s circuli minores (working groups) had not yet presented their groups’ reports on “Pathways” by the time the press conference began.

The presenters on October 11, according to the Holy See Press Office, were

Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and chair of the synod’s Commission for Information

Sheila Leocádia Pires, communications officer of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference and secretary of the synod’s Commission for Information

Cardinal Joseph Tobin (The Holy See Press Office misidentified him as the bishop of Sandhurst, Australia; he is actually archbishop of Newark, New Jersey. In addition, the Holy See Press Office misidentified the initials of his religious order as CSSE; the initials are actually CSSR.)

Giuseppina De Simone, a theologian

Omitted from the Holy See Press Office’s list of presenters—but included in the Vatican newspaper’s list—was Australian Bishop Shane Mackinlay, who did indeed participate (video).

Pires summarized the already-published addresses delivered by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, and Cardinal-designate Timothy Radcliffe, OP, on October 10, the previous day.

The Vatican newspaper reported that Ruffini said that discussions continued on October 11:

This morning, Friday the 11th, after the prayer—Ruffini then stated—the discussion in the circuli minores [working groups] continued and ended, which had already begun yesterday after the introductory report of the cardinal rapporteur general [i.e., Cardinal Hollerich]. There were 341 people present in the Hall. This afternoon the reports of the linguistic tables will be presented. After the vote on the agenda for the discussion, free interventions will follow.

Ruffini also discussed the ecumenical prayer vigil scheduled on the evening of the October 11.

Cardinal Tobin discusses huddle with Pope, LGBTQ issues

Bishop Shane Mackinlay discussed the Australia bishops’ Plenary Council (2021-22) and its relation to synodality. At the current synod session, he added, there is “a less Eurocentric vision and an integration of the different cultural dimensions, especially South America and Africa,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

“The method that is characterizing these two sessions [October 2023 and October 2024] is truly revolutionary, and in itself is a sign of hope,” said De Simone. “It is a method that has a lot to say to the world.” The theologian praised as “beautiful” the equality manifest in participants sitting around small tables during discussions.

Cardinal Tobin was asked about the topic of the meeting the previous day between Pope Francis and himself, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, and Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, as well as the issues in the Church in the United States he may have brought up with the Pope (video, 27:00).

Cardinal Tobin said that he sought the meeting because “the Church is always seeking ways to do better what we think we’re called to do” and that they discussed synodality and discernment.

“Why the three of us? It’s the stuff that we talk about,” added Cardinal Tobin, who concluded by describing the meeting as “very enriching.”

Asked about LGBTQ issues, Cardinal Tobin replied:

People are aware of a number of things. They’re aware of the particular challenges and obligations that a response to the LGBTQ community claims on us. It also realizes how this particular issue is understood in different ways across the world. We need to work together and not simply presume that any country has absolute clarity on the type of response. I’m very happy to see that maybe linking it with this wonderful meditation that Fr. Timothy Radcliffe gave yesterday on the Syrophoenician woman who first Jesus ignored, apparently, and then gave an expression that sounded very harsh. And she responded to help him understand her dilemma. Hopefully, that’s a paradigm. The way Timothy finished his meditation. He said, ‘Even if what your greatest concern in the church isn’t satisfactorily answered today, don’t go away.’

De Simone said that the synod would not impose “solutions that apply to everyone,” as such an imposition would be “a form of imperialism or cultural colonization, in a sense.”

“We must be able to welcome everyone in our diversity,” she added. “Nobody should be left alone, or marginalized, or excluded.”

