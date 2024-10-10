Catholic World News

Cardinals McElroy, Cupich, Tobin huddle with Pope

October 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 10 with Cardinals Robert McElroy of San Diego, Joseph Tobin of Newark, and Blase Cupich of Chicago—the three American bishops he has elevated to the College of Cardinals.*

The Vatican did not reveal the purpose of the meeting. Cardinal Tobin told the Catholic News Service only that they had discussed “challenges in the United States.”

---------------------------—

* —Cardinal Robert Prevost, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, was born in Chicago but served as an Augustinian missionary and then a bishop in South America and head of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America when he received his red hat from Pope Francis in 2023.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, was born in Ireland but served in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, and became an auxiliary bishop there, then was Bishop of Dallas before being appointed to his current post and elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

