Catholic World News

Pope Francis bids farewell to Indonesia

September 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis departed from Indonesia on September 6 (video of farewell ceremony). It was the first of four nations on his itinerary during his apostolic journey to Southeast Asia.

During his visit to Indonesia—the world’s fourth most populous nation, with more Muslims than any other country—the Pontiff

Pope Francis now travels to Papua New Guinea, a western Pacific nation of 9.8 million (map). The country is 57% Protestant and 32% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!