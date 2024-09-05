Catholic World News

Pope sees the sick, the poor, as treasures of the Church

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that the sick and the poor are the true treasures of the Church, as he met on September 5 with recipients of the work of Catholic charities in Indonesia.

Recalling the words of St. Lawrence, who had presented the poor of Rome as the Church’s treasured wealth, the Pope told his audience of needy people: “You are shining stars in the sky of this archipelago.”

