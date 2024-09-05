Catholic World News

At Mass in Jakarta, Pope says God’s Word is ‘the only true compass’

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass in Jakarta on September 5, Pope Francis said that the two fundamental characteristics of Christian life are listening to God’s Word and living that Word.

Although he was not the principal celebrant of the public Mass, the Pontiff delivered the homily, and said that the Word of God is “the only true compass for our journey.”

