Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Jakarta to begin 12-day trip

September 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 3, beginning his 12-day voyage to Asia and Oceania.

At a quiet welcoming ceremony after his plane arrived, the Pontiff received a basket of flowers and fruit from two young children, and spoke briefly with representatives of the Indonesian government and the nation’s Catholic hierarchy. He then proceeded to the Vatican embassy, where the 87-year-old Pontiff was to spend the remainder of the day resting after the 13-hour flight.

Although no formal public events were scheduled for Tuesday, the Pope met at the embassy with a group of refugees from several other Asian countries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!