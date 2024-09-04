Catholic World News

Pope meets with Jesuits in Indonesia

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 4—the first full day of his visit to Indonesia—with members of the Jesuit community there.

The Pope typically meets with his fellow Jesuits for a question-and-answer session during his foreign trips. A transcript of these exchanges is then published a few weeks later in the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica—whose editor, Father Antonio Spadoro, was present at the meeting in Jakarta.

Also present at the session was the 89-year-old retired Archbishop of Jakarta, Cardinal Julius Riyadi Darmaatmadja, who is also a Jesuit.

