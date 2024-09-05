Catholic World News

Pope discusses diversity, unity with Indonesian young people

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with 200 Indonesian young people associated with Scholas Occurrentes during his apostolic journey there.

The Pontiff was able to step into a large sculpture of a polyhedron made by 1,500 young people. (Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has used the image of the polyhedron to discuss his vision of globalization.)

The Pope listened to testimonies from young people and responded, “If we were all the same, that would be boring. Difference can give rise to war, or to dialogue—we have to choose. War is always a defeat, but discussing with your friends—that’s a beautiful thing, that can make you grow.”

