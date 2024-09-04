Catholic World News

Do not impose faith, Pope warns Indonesian religious

September 04, 2024

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a September 4 meeting with Indonesian clergy and religious, Pope Francis urged them to be “open to all in fraternity and close to one another in compassion.”

“Proclaiming the Gospel does not mean imposing our faith or placing it in opposition to that of others,” the Pope said. Instead he called for “giving and sharing the joy of encountering Christ always with great respect and fraternal affection for everyone.”

In response to a question from a Poor Clare missionary who spoke at the assembly, Sister Rina Rosalina, the Pontiff promised an effort by the Vatican to provide translations of official documents into Indonesia’s native language.

