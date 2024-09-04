Catholic World News

Pope praises Indonesia’s inter-religious harmony

September 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: After a courtesy visit to Indonesia’s presidential palace on September 4, Pope Francis spoke to an assembly of political leaders, complimenting them on “the mutual respect for the specific cultural, ethnic, linguistic and religious characteristics of all the groups present in Indonesia.”

Expanding on the theme of respect across religious boundaries, the Pope said that “the Church desires to increase inter-religious dialogue.” In his speech he made no reference to specifically Christian beliefs, but reminded the group that Indonesia’s constitution refers to “Almighty God and the need for his blessing.” He also mentioned that the constitution twice cites the goal of social justice.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!