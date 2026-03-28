Catholic World News

Bishop Wilmer to lead Germany’s largest diocese

March 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Heinrich Wilmer, S.C.J., as bishop of Münster, Germany’s most populous diocese.

A proponent of changes to Catholic teaching on sexual morality, Bishop Wilmer was once rumored to be under serious consideration for appointment as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. He was elected chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference last month.

The appointment of the Münster bishop is governed by the Prussian Concordat (1929). The Pillar explained:

Under the concordat, members of the cathedral chapter compile a list of candidates that is submitted to the Vatican via the nuncio. After the Vatican sends back a list of three names, the cathedral chapter’s 16 voting members choose the next Bishop of Münster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat28 March
Lent

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The curtain is about to go up on the tumultuous events of Holy Week. This Mass reminds us of the meaning of those events. The plan to kill Jesus is approved and justified. It means the birth of a New Covenant, the New Testament. And in a sense we are there. —The Vatican II Weekday Missal The…

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