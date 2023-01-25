This controversial German bishop may soon be Vatican’s doctrinal head
January 25, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Liedl, senior editor for the Register, profiles Bishop Heiner Wilmer of Hildesheim, who is rumored to be under consideration for appointment as the next Prefect of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith.
Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, SJ, the prefect since 2017, is 78.
