This controversial German bishop may soon be Vatican’s doctrinal head

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Liedl, senior editor for the Register, profiles Bishop Heiner Wilmer of Hildesheim, who is rumored to be under consideration for appointment as the next Prefect of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith.

Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, SJ, the prefect since 2017, is 78.

  • Posted by: miketimmer499385 - Today 8:49 AM ET USA

    I hope that we will see this news loudly and conspicuously confronted on Catholic Culture soon. Let it be the leading paragraph of the announcement of the formal excommunications of a host of Germans.

