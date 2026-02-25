Catholic World News

Bishop Wilmer, proponent of changes to Catholic teaching, elected chairman of German Bishops’ Conference

February 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Bischofskonferenz

CWN Editor's Note: The German Bishops’ Conference elected Bishop Heiner Wilmer, SCJ, of Hildesheim as its new chairman. Bishop Wilmer succeeds Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, who has completed a six-year term.

A proponent of changes to Catholic teaching on sexual morality, Bishop Wilmer was once rumored to be under serious consideration for appointment as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!