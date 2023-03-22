Catholic World News

Bishop Wilmer calls for ‘significant changes in sexual morality in the Catholic Church’

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In December, it was rumored that Pope Francis would appoint Bishop Heiner Wilmer of Hildesheim (Germany) as Prefect for the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith. George Weigel writes that the appointment “remains a live option, according to Vatican sources.”



At the recent meeting of Germany’s Synodal Way, Bishop Wilmer voted in favor of documents that called for same-sex blessings, the ordination of transgendered persons, and the ordination of women to the diaconate. “It has become clear that we need significant changes in sexual morality in the Catholic Church,” he wrote in a March 13 letter to the faithful of his diocese.

