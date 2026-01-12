Catholic World News

Witness to Christ and listen to abuse victims, Pope tells world’s cardinals

January 12, 2026

In his concluding remarks to the recent extraordinary consistory of the College of Cardinals, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the centrality of Christ, emphasized the importance of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), reflected on synodality, and called on the world’s cardinals to listen to abuse victims.

The Pontiff delivered his remarks on the evening of January 8. The Holy See Press Office released the Italian-language text on January 10.

“We all know how to proclaim the Gospel: Jesus Christ is at the center,” Pope Leo said. “We want to proclaim his Word, and hence the importance of truly living an authentic spiritual life ourselves that can be a witness in today’s world.”

The themes chosen for discussion—evangelization and synodality—“are deeply rooted in the Second Vatican Council and in the whole journey that has sprung from the Council,” the Pope continued. “We cannot stress enough the importance of continuing on the path that began with the Council. I encourage you to do so. As you know, I have chosen this theme—the documents and experience of the Council—for this year’s public audiences. And this journey is a process of life, of conversion, of renewal of the whole Church.”

Pope Leo described synodality as “a journey of communion for the mission, in which we are all called to participate. This is why the bonds between us are important.”

“You have emphasized the importance of the Holy Father’s connection in particular with the bishops’ conferences and with the local Churches; and the importance of the continental assemblies,” the Pope continued. “However, these too must not become ‘extra’ meetings to be added to a list, but places of encounter and relations among bishops with priests and laity, and among Churches, which help so much to promote authentic missionary creativity.”

“In order to continue this journey, you have spoken of the importance of formation,” he added. “Formation in listening, formation in a spirituality of listening. In particular, you have emphasized, in seminaries, but also for bishops.”

Turning to the sexual abuse scandal, Pope Leo said:

Here—even if it was not a theme of specific dialogue in our meeting—I want to mention the problem, which even today is truly a wound in the life of the Church in many places, which is precisely the crisis caused by sexual abuse. We cannot close our eyes or even our hearts. I would like to say, also encouraging you to share it in turn with the bishops: many times the pain of the victims has been stronger because they have not been welcomed and listened to. The abuse itself causes a deep wound that perhaps lasts a lifetime; but so often the scandal in the Church is because the door has been closed and the victims have not been welcomed, accompanied with the closeness of authentic pastors. A victim, a short time ago, told me that really the most painful thing for her was precisely that no bishop wanted to listen to her. And so there too: listening is profoundly important.

After announcing future consistories, the Pontiff said that “we are not gathered here deaf to the reality of poverty, suffering, war, violence that afflicts so many local Churches. And here, with them in our hearts, we also want to say that we are close to them. Many of you have come from countries where you are living with this suffering of violence and war.”

Pope Leo concluded:

And now let us pray for one another, as the Holy Father prayed for us on the day he created us Cardinals: “Grant by your grace what human weakness cannot attain, so that these servants of yours, continually building up your Church, may shine forth with integrity of faith and purity of spirit” (cf. Rite of the Creation of New Cardinals). And may Saint Peter intercede for us, as, in a collegial spirit, we seek to serve his Boat, the Church!

