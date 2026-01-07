Catholic World News

Extraordinary consistory of College of Cardinals begins today

January 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The first extraordinary consistory of the College of Cardinals convoked by Pope Leo XIV begins this afternoon at 4:00 and is scheduled to conclude tomorrow evening at 7:00.

“The cardinals especially assist the supreme pastor of the Church through collegial action in consistories in which they are gathered by order of the Roman Pontiff who presides,” the Code of Canon Law explains. “For an extraordinary consistory, which is celebrated when particular needs of the Church or the treatment of more grave affairs suggests it, all the cardinals are called together” (Canon 353).

The topics on the agenda include

  • Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), Pope Francis’s 2013 apostolic exhortation on the proclamation of the Gospel in today’s world
  • Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), Pope Francis’s 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, and the role of the Curia and its relationship with the particular Churches (dioceses)
  • synodality
  • the liturgy

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed7 January
Christmas

Wednesday after Epiphany; Opt. Mem. of St. Raymond of Penyafort, Priest

Image for Wednesday after Epiphany; Opt. Mem. of St. Raymond of Penyafort, Priest

Today is Wednesday after Epiphany and the Optional Memorial of St. Raymond of Penyafort, Priest (1175-1275). Born in Barcelona, Spain, St. Raymond of Peñafort was the…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: