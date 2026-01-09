Catholic World News

Extraordinary consistory of cardinals concludes with announcement of future consistories

January 09, 2026

The director of the Holy See Press Office announced at a press briefing last evening (video) that Pope Leo XIV will convoke another two-day consistory of the College of Cardinals in June.

Matteo Bruni added that Pope Leo plans to convoke annual consistories of three to four days beginning next year.

Bruni made his comments at the conclusion of the January 7-8 extraordinary consistory, the first convoked by Pope Leo. “The cardinals especially assist the supreme pastor of the Church through collegial action in consistories in which they are gathered by order of the Roman Pontiff who presides,” the Code of Canon Law explains. “For an extraordinary consistory, which is celebrated when particular needs of the Church or the treatment of more grave affairs suggests it, all the cardinals are called together” (Canon 353).

The four agenda items of the January 7-8 consistory were evangelization, the Curia, synodality, and the liturgy. In his opening address, Pope Leo asked the cardinals to focus on two agenda items of their choosing, and the cardinals voted on the first evening to focus on synodality and evangelization.

Accordingly, the cardinals devoted yesterday’s discussion to synodality and evangelization—the latter in light of Pope Francis’s Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), Pope Francis’s 2013 apostolic exhortation on the proclamation of the Gospel in today’s world.

Cardinal Stephen Brislin (South Africa), Cardinal Pablo David (Philippines), and Cardinal Luis José Rueda Aparicio (Colombia) were also present at the press briefing.

“Eight months after the conclave, the Pope wanted to convene us to listen to us,” said Cardinal Rueda. The Pope “listened more than he spoke.”

The Pope “wants to be collegial, he wants to listen, he wants to draw on the experience and knowledge of the cardinals who come from different parts of the world, because this can help him to guide the Church,” said Cardinal Brislin.

The Pope “was taking down notes very, very seriously,” said Cardinal David. “He must be up to something.”

Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, a retired South African archbishop, told the National Catholic Register that the liturgy was discussed briefly, though not the traditional Latin Mass.

Pope Francis (2013-25) convoked extraordinary consistories in 2014, 2015, and 2022. Pope St. John Paul II (1978-2005) convoked six, while Pope Benedict XVI (2005-13) held none.

