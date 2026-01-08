Catholic World News

As consistory’s first day concludes, Pope tells cardinals that ‘the journey is as important as the conclusion’

January 08, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The first extraordinary consistory of Pope Leo’s pontificate began yesterday with the Pope’s opening address and a vote by the assembled cardinals to focus on the themes of evangelization and synodality, rather than the Roman Curia and the liturgy.

The cardinals also heard a meditation by Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, OP, who said that Lord calls the Church to sail through the “storms” of “sexual abuse and ideological divisions.”

“If Peter’s boat were full of disciples who quarrel among themselves, we would be of no use to the Holy Father,” he said. “If instead we live among ourselves in peace and love, even when differences emerge, God will truly be present, even when he seems absent.”

Following the first evening of discussions, the Pope listened to summaries prepared by the secretaries of the nine groups of cardinals who govern dioceses (rather than serve in the Curia).

The Pope’s closing remarks were not published in full, but were excerpted by Vatican News. Referring to the “experience of collegiality,” the Pope said that “the journey is as important as the conclusion,” adding, “Time is very short,” and, “I feel the need to be able to count on you. You have called this servant to this mission; it is important that we discern together.”

