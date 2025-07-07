Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper series examines ‘challenges and hopes’ facing USA

July 07, 2025

The Vatican newspaper published a series on the United States in its July 4 edition. The series, entitled “Stati Uniti, sfide e speranze nel giorno dell’indipendenza” [United States, Challenges and Hopes on Independence Day], had four articles.

In “La Camera approva la legge di bilancio di Trump“ [The House approves Trump’s budget bill], L’Osservatore Romano discussed the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Vatican newspaper reported on former President Joe Biden’s opposition to the act, but was surprisingly silent about the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ action alerts and statements in opposition to some of its provisions.

In “Crisi interne e tensioni globali mettono alla prova gli Usa“ [Internal crises and global tensions put the USA to the test], staff journalist Guglielmo Gallone wrote:

It is the first time that July 4, the Independence Day of the United States of America, is celebrated with a Pope born in the USA. The circumstance comes in the midst of an epochal change composed of at least two factors. The first is geopolitical: the US hegemony, which we had become accustomed to after the end of the Cold War, is in the balance due to the emergence of new aspiring great powers. The second is identity-related: the United States finds itself grappling with a series of rather unprecedented internal crises, fueled by the overextension of American power and the delocalization of industrial production outside national borders, resulting in an impoverishment of the middle class. Inequalities and economic difficulties seem to have produced a feeling of discontent that could be at the basis of an increase in violence and a sharpening of polarization in society.

“In this delicate historical moment, Rome looks to Washington on several hot topics,” Gallone concluded. “First of all, the diplomatic and humanitarian effort of the US to guarantee peace in the main theaters of war. Then, the issue of migration, on which the American clergy has not hesitated to already show a certain skepticism with respect to the current administration. Finally, there is Artificial Intelligence, a topic dear to Pope Prevost, according to which it is necessary to evaluate the benefits and risks based on a higher ethical criterion and not on a mere economic logic that, often, risks taking over even in the circles of power.”

In “«Migranti trattati senza dignità e rispetto»“ [Migrants treated without dignity and respect’], Federico Piana interviewed Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas.

“His pain is immense, uncontainable,” Piana wrote. “You can tell right away from the tone of his answers that exude concern with every syllable. Every sentence that Bishop Mark Joseph Seitz pronounces, in conversation with the Vatican media, is a violent blow to the soul.”

“Many ethnic groups are constantly described as criminals, rapists, illegal immigrants,” Bishop Seitz said. “It is an atrocious way to dehumanize them. More generally, there is great contempt for the well-being of the poor. Social services and aid that are a lifeline for the hungry and the sick are being cut while tax cuts are being proposed that will primarily benefit the richest.”

Bishop Seitz added:

All the immigrants who are here want is to be able to work and live in peace in their communities. Many of them are people of great faith and want to express gratitude to God for the blessings received, regardless of the difficulties they face. Unfortunately, many are now afraid to go to Mass for fear of being arrested on their way to church or, God forbid, during the liturgy.

Finally, in “Le critiche del cardinale McElroy alle politiche migratorie“ [Cardinal McElroy’s criticisms of migration policies], L’Osseravtore Romano summarized the Washington, DC archbishop’s comments in a CNN interview (CWN coverage).

