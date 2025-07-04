Catholic World News

USCCB president condemns ‘devastating effects’ of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) said that “the final version of the bill includes unconscionable cuts to healthcare and food assistance, tax cuts that increase inequality, immigration provisions that harm families and children, and cuts to programs that protect God’s creation.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio said that “the bill, as passed, will cause the greatest harm to those who are especially vulnerable in our society. As its provisions go into effect, people will lose access to healthcare and struggle to buy groceries, family members will be separated, and vulnerable communities will be less prepared to cope with environmental impacts of pollution and extreme weather. More must be done to prevent these devastating effects.”

The bishops’ conference also criticized changes that were made to the bill before it was passed:

While the bishops had commended the positive aspects of an earlier version of the bill, the restriction on federal funds to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood was reduced to one year, the parental choice in education provision was greatly weakened, and the restriction on federally funding “gender transition” procedures was removed.

