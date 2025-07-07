Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: Trump administration’s immigrant deportations are ‘morally repugnant’

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with CNN, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington said that the Trump administration’s deportation policy is “not only incompatible with Catholic teaching; it’s inhumane and it’s morally repugnant.”

“The scenes that occurred in Los Angeles where you saw mass agents of the government descending on car washers and Costco parking lots to round up whoever they can round up is not a sign of going after those who have criminal convictions,” he said.

“It’s right to be able to control our borders,” he added. “However, what’s going on now is something far beyond that. It is a mass, indiscriminate deportation of men and women and children and families which literally rips families apart and is intended to do so.”

