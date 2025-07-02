Catholic World News

USCCB, in action alerts, urges opposition to environmental, SNAP, Medicaid budget cuts

July 02, 2025

Following the passage of the Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in a 51-50 vote, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued two action alerts on July 1.

“Ask your member of Congress to protect our common home and oppose steep cuts to clean energy and environmental programs,” the bishops’ conference stated in “Urgent: Stop clean energy and environmental cuts in budget reconciliation.”

In “Tell Congress Not to Cut SNAP, Medicaid, and Other Programs that Help the Poor and Vulnerable,” the USCCB stated:

Please urge your Representative to oppose cuts to Medicaid, SNAP, and programs that help low-income people, keeping in mind how budget and tax decisions will impact families, especially those most vulnerable. Budget reconciliation should be used to support the needs of children and families experiencing poverty ... The next day or two are critical ... Essential safety net programs, including Medicaid and SNAP, must be protected. Changes to these programs that result in the loss of access to life-affirming healthcare and proper nutrition are unacceptable. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office expects 17 million individuals will lose access to healthcare, and states will be saddled with untenable additional costs. Legislators must avoid creating a situation in which assistance for the poor is cut in order to make tax cuts possible for the wealthiest households. Now is the time to make your voice heard!

