Catholic World News

Scottish bishop expands traditional Latin Mass provision ahead of illicit consecration

July 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hugh Gilbert, O.S.B., of Aberdeen, Scotland, has extended permission for the extraordinary form of the Mass to be celebrated weekly, rather than monthly, at a church in his diocese.

The Masses will be offered by two priests who left the Transalpine Redemptorist community . The community adopted a sedevacantist position in May and announced that the illicit episcopal consecration of one of its priests will take place on July 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue21 July
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Lawrence of Brindisi, Priest & Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Lawrence of Brindisi (1559-1619), the first Capuchin Franciscan to be honored as a Doctor. St. Lawrence was born in 1559 at Brindisi, a town located on the Adriatic coast of the heel of Italy. Educated from his youth by the Conventual Franciscan Friars, he acquired…

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